The Southaven Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three possible suspects in a spree of vehicle break-ins at a fire station.
Ten total break-ins were discovered on Friday, June 25, after Southaven Police responded to Southaven Fire Station No. 1 in regards to multiple vehicles being broken into.
There are at least three suspects at this time.
"The first suspect is a black male wearing all black clothing, off brown or green shoes and a black pull down hat. The second suspect is a black male wearing light blue, orange and black pants with a white stripe down the side, a dark colored jacket and Nike flip flops. A third suspect was driving their vehicle," all according to police officials.
The suspects were in a white early model Chevrolet or GMC Suburban. Two of the suspects and the suspect vehicle are show pictured.
If anyone has any information about the suspects, they are urged to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email at tips@southaven.org.
