Four suspects are being sought in connection with a burglary at a Horn Lake pawn shop. One of the suspects has been identified and authorities are asking for help in identifying the other three.
Officers were called to the Bullfrog Pawn Shop, 1436 Goodman Road West in Horn Lake, about 6 a.m. Thursday morning, Feb. 6, when an alarm was activated.
When they arrived, they found the front entrance broken and shattered, and several jewelry items had been taken.
With the help of surveillance video, it was determined four suspects were involved in the thefts with a vehicle ramming the front door as the means of entering the business.
The suspects fled the scene and headed north on Highway 51 before the officers were able to reach the scene. However, the four were involved in a traffic accident at Highway 51 and Stateline Road in Southaven a short time later.
The suspects took off and officers were able to recover an undisclosed amount of jewelry from the vehicle.
The investigation into the burglary and the accident has since determined the identity of one suspect, who is not being named because he is a juvenile. The young man has been charged with burglary of a business and conspiracy to commit a crime by Horn Lake authorities in connection with the Bullfrog Corner Pawn Shop burglary.
The case is likely to become what Horn Lake authorities said was a multi-jurisdictional case with the same suspect as a number of similar incidents elsewhere have been reported.
Anyone with information about the case or other similar cases the suspects may have been involved in is asked to call the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS (8477).
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.