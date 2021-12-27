The Hernando Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects who reportedly stole electronics from the Hernando Wal-Mart.
On December 23, two black males allegedly stole over a thousand dollars of cellular phones from Wal-Mart, according to the Hernando Police Department.
“Two (2) black males entered Wal-Mart and broke into the electronics cage stealing thousands of dollars in cellular phones," said Hernando Police officials. "Suspects were seen leaving in a PT Cruiser for one of the thefts and a 4-door passenger car during the second theft."
Suspects are believed to be responsible for additional thefts of Wal-Mart involving the same merchandise in the Midsouth area.
If anyone has information about the identify of these two (2) black males, please contact Detective Hansbro at the Hernando Police Department, 662-429-9096 extension 106.
