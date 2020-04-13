Two people have been arrested and are being held after allegedly shooting a man at a Southaven hotel.
Police were called about 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, to the Homewood Suites, 135 Homewood Drive in Southaven, in regards to a shooting inside the hotel.
On arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis where the unidentified victim is now listed in stable condition.
Investigators determined two suspects and their descriptions were sent out to other law enforcement agencies.
The suspects were later found by law enforcement in Charleston, Missouri, along I-57.
The pair were extradited back to Southaven and are now in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando.
They have been identified as Lateisha and Frederick Sims, both of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Frederick Sims, age 29, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. He is being held on a total bond of $1.5 million.
Lateisha Sims, age 27, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Both have June 17 court appearance dates set on the charges.