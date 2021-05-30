Early New Year's Day 2021, three people were killed and now the two murder suspects are out free on bond with the families seeking answers.
Tommi Lynn Carrier, 40, of Hernando, her boyfriend Tyler Glen Liles, 33, of Ellettsville, Indiana, who lived in Hernando at the time, and Liles’ friend John Lennon Sutherland, 30, of Memphis were all pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of Shiloh Cove and Jefferson Drive in Olive Branch.
Liles' father, Charlie Williams, of Indianapolis, Indiana, wants to know why the two suspects are out on bond.
Ivan Rodriguez, 27, of Cordova, Tennessee, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, had his bond was set $500,000 last week. He is out now.
The second suspect, Dylan Howard, has been charged as an accessory to murder. He bonded out earlier this year.
"You got an admitted murderer on the street and that makes me nervous," said Williams. "I'm sorely disappointed in their (Mississippi District Attorney's Office) efforts."
Williams said he asked on social media "Hey, what's everybody think about the murder being released for the price of a used pickup truck?"
"The responses went crazy," said Williams. "There were hundreds of comments, anger and outrage."
Rodriguez court date in Hernando is July 23. Williams said he isn't sure if he'll be able to attend because he is taking treatments for cancer.
"We have spoken to a Detective Rushing about the case," said Williams. "He is doing what he can. They're going after a whole string people."
Williams said Rodriguez and Howard are cousins. Williams added that other elements were at play in the case that he couldn't go on record about.
WREG Memphis reported that the Mississippi District Attorney’s office said the Mississippi Supreme Court requires case reviews for any suspect that has been charged and held for more than 90 days without being indicted.
"This practice ensures that cases progress through the legal system in a timely fashion. The only time the state will not set bond for a suspect is if they can establish a credible threat directed at a specific person," according to WREG's report.
