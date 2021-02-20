A Memphis man is in custody in West Memphis after carjacking a vehicle Friday and ramming a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department patrol car in the ensuing pursuit.
John Chadwell, 32, from Memphis was apprehended in West Memphis and taken to to custody following a car jacking in Memphis.
According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement was notified Friday morning about an armed car jacking in Memphis.
DCSD deputies and Olive Branch Police spotted the stolen truck around lunchtime at the Flying J on Hwy. 78 and Hacks Crossroads in Olive Branch.
Deputies approached the vehicle and detained one suspect who was pumping gas. The driver of the stolen truck rammed one of the sheriff’s department vehicles and took off westbound on Hwy. 78.
During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen truck hit the brakes suddenly which caused the deputy to spin out. The white make and a female passenger then sped away on Hwy. 78 toward Memphis.
The deputy was not injured and the patrol car was towed from the scene.
The incident is still under investigation by DCSD and it is unknown whether any additions charges or arrests have been made.
