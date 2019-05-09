Police in Southaven say they are continuing to search for a suspect in regards to an April shooting that wounded one person.
The suspect being sought is Keith Kent, age 19 of Southaven. According to authorities, Kent is wanted in connection with the April 24 shooting that took place that evening in the 8000 block of Elmbrook Drive.
Five others have already been arrested and two have been charged with attempted murder. They are identified as Toney Hughes, age 18 and Wendel McCray, age 20, both of Southaven. They are both in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando on $250,000 bond.
Three others charged were identified as Kendarrious Reed, age 19 of Southaven, Daniel Stitts, age 18 of Horn Lake, and Thomas Chandler, age 18.
The trio have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
The case began when officers were called to the emergency room at Baptist-DeSoto on a report of a victim coming in with a gunshot wound.
That person was later transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis and has since been released.
The five arrested are the result of the investigation by Southaven Police detectives, who were also able to obtain an arrest warrant for Kent.
In a news release Wednesday morning, Southaven police stated that Kent is known to live in and out of hotels in DeSoto County and Shelby County, Tenn.
Residents who may have information about Kent’s whereabouts are asked to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS (8477).
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
