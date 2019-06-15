Southaven Police continue to search for a man suspected of being the shooter who left a man wounded and in critical condition at a Memphis hospital.
Officers responded to a call to the Savannah Creek Apartments, 385 Nail Road, at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. They were called on the report of a man being shot and when they arrived, they found a white male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was attended to and then taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, where late Friday he was listed in critical condition.
Police are looking for a suspect in the case and have information about the vehicle the suspect apparently left in.
The vehicle is described as a black four-door Toyota Camry or Corolla, a car possibly containing an Asian male, police said.
Officials said anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Southaven Police Department of DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune
