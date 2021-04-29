Tunica County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a hotel in Robinsonville.
Authorities said they received a call stating an individual had been shot at America’s Best Value Inn in Robinsonville around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Deputies arrived at the scene and determined that a 17 year-old black, male juvenile by the name of Travis Lancaster was involved in the shooting.
Lancaster left the scene in a Grey 2005 Mazda 3 with tinted windows bearing a MS tag TNA 0694.
The shooting remains under investigation by TCSO.
Lancaster is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411, your local Law Enforcement Agency, or Tunica County Crime Stoppers @ 662-910-0400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.