Authorities continued to search for a suspect in a shooting that injured a victim on New Year’s Eve in Horn Lake.
Police provided more information Thursday, Jan. 2, about the incident that took place along Cornwall Cove, west of Tulane Road and north of Nail Road.
Officers responded to a shots fired call about 7:35 p.m. and upon arrival found a 66-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest/shoulder area. The unidentified victim was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis and was listed in stable condition on Thursday, according to police.
Investigators continue working the case and little additional information was available. Police acknowledged there were indications the shooting was of a drive-by description, but that had not been confirmed.
Police are also attempting to find anyone with information about the shooting and no suspect information was available.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.