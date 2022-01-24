Law enforcement officials are seeking a suspect wanted for questioning relating to a Jan. 9. shooting involving the Walls Police Department.
Twenty-four-year-old Dorise Ayers, of Memphis, reportedly fired multiple times at Walls Police during the Sunday night pursuit at the intersection of Shelby Drive and 3rd Street.
Walls police attempted to pull Ayers over on Highway 61, when he fired his first shot at an officer on the road.
Now, the Memphis Police Department are looking for 24-year-old Erica Benson as a person of interest.
Police released Benson’s picture on their Facebook page.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
