A man suspected of human trafficking who was shot by a DeSoto County Deputy in Olive Branch after he tried to run the deputy over has been charged with aggravated assault.
The man has been identified as Darielle Davonte Sparks, 26, of Marion, Arkansas, and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
According to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, Sparks was the target of a human trafficking sting by conducted in Olive Branch. Deputies and officers in marked units attempted to apprehend Sparks around 2:20 p.m. at Brite Wash located at 4896 Bethel Road.
Sparks was shot after he attempted to run over one of the deputies in a black Mercedes as they tried to make the arrest.
"This is obviously a violent person who tried to kill one of our deputies with a vehicle today so he's lucky to be alive himself," Chief Deputy Justin Smith told the media.
This is the second officer-involved shooting involving a DCSO deputy in the last 24 hours. An armed suspected was shot in Horn Lake during a traffic stop.
The deputies will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to DCSO.
