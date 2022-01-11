Memphis media outlets are reporting that a Memphis man shot at Walls Police Officers Sunday night.
Twenty-four-year-old Dorise Ayers, of Memphis, reportedly fired multiple times at Walls Police during a Sunday night pursuit.
Walls police attempted to pull Ayers over on Highway 61, when he fired his first shot at an officer on the road.
”I think we got lucky that our officer didn’t get hurt last night we are just happy that everything turned out well for us and nobody’s life was lost,“ Chief Danny Bridges said.
A second patrol car joined in the pursuit after the shot was fired.
Police pursued Ayers into Memphis five minutes up the road from where the first shot was fired. Ayers reportedly fired two more shots at them near Holmes Road and Highway 61.
A woman from Walls told FOX13 the situation concerns her.
“I think it will bother anybody cause anybody could have gotten shot,” she said.
Chief Bridges said a little further down the road Ayers wrecked near Holmes and Hillbrook. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators said they found a large number of weapons and drugs in his car. He is facing charges of felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of narcotics and aggravated assault.
The chief said the chase was unusual for Walls.
“Small town is not immune to this stuff. We just don’t see it as much as the big city,” Chief Bridges said.
