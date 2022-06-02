Southaven Police have a suspect in custody after a carjacking and several home invasions Thursday.
Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was received at around 8:07 from the Olive Branch Police Department about an armed carjacking. By 8:15, the Southaven Police Department received two calls about a burglary in progress.
“We got the call about the burglaries in progress and our officer recognized that the car was the one that was involved in the hijacking,” Moore said. The car was a BMW two door coupe.”
Officers immediately set up a perimeter which covered a large area near Church Rd. and Getwell Rd., and included the lockdown of KinderCare daycare center.
“We pretty much had everything from Church down Getwell to college through the Pinehurst subdivision on a big block sealed off,” Moore said. “We probably had 45 or 50 cars here as well as helicopters, drones and K9s. We also made sure there were officers set up at the daycare center.”
About 8:20 a.m., the suspect was seen by police running on foot through the neighborhood, and entered a home with a woman inside. The woman ran out of the back of the house and the suspect barricaded himself inside.
The suspect, now identified as 48 year old Brian Parker of Florida, was armed with a nine millimeter handgun, but Moore said he did not fire at officers. Parker was already wanted in Pontotoc, and police think he has been on the run since May 20th.
“He did not shoot at officers or the victim of the burglary,” Moore said. “He discharged his weapon to gain entry into the structure by knocking the window out.”
Parker eventually surrendered peacefully around 10 a.m. Moore said a voluntary surrender is always the goal when dealing with a criminal like Parker.
“This gentleman has an extensive criminal history to date back years and we were extremely worried about the outcome. But, the negotiators were able to talk to him, and he gave himself up peacefully,” Moore said. “Anytime we can have a peaceful resolution we’re thankful.”
As of right now, Moore said there are at least three felony charges pending against Parker.
“Olive Branch Police Department has three felony charges pending on him, carjacking and I think maybe two home invasions, so this ended well,” Moore said. “We want to thank the Olive Branch Police Department and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office for assisting.”
