An arrest has been made in the shooting death of former DeSoto County lawmaker Ashley Henley.
Calhoun County authorities on Thursday arrested Billy Brooks and turned him over to authorities in Yalobusha County where he was charged in connection with Henley’s death.
Brooks was previously arrested in June 2021 for burning the trailer where Henley’s sister-in-law’s body was found in December 2021. Brooks was the ex-boyfriend of Kristina Michelle Jones and lived across the street from the trailer in Water Valley in Yalobusha County.
Henley, a Republican lawmaker from Southaven, served a single term as District 40 state representative from 2016-2020 when she narrowly lost a re-election bid to Democrat Hester Jackson-McCRay.
Brandon Henley said his wife had gone to the trailer to do some yard work and asked a neighbor to check on her when she did not come home. She was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head in an “ambush style shooting.”
Henley had been critical of the investigation into her sister’s death and was looking into the case days before she was killed. Jones’s death has yet to be ruled a homicide despite the autopsy report which shows that she was dead before the fire was started.
Brooks was charged with arson but was out on bond at the time of his arrest.
A grand jury handed down an indictment in the case on June 30.
