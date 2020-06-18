A late-night fatal shooting incident in Olive Branch has resulted in the arrest of a man found in Tennessee.
A news release from the Olive Branch Police Department Wednesday morning said officers responded to a “shots fired” call to the city’s Super 8 Motel Tuesday night shortly after 9 p.m. The motel is located at 11064 Business Center Drive.
When they arrived, 34-year-old Christopher L. Smith of Holly Springs was found unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Smith was later pronounced dead.
Police were able to identify a suspect in Darius A. Braddock, age 22 of Bolivar, Tennessee.
Braddock was found in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and is now in that county’s jail awaiting extradition back to DeSoto County.
Police stated in the news released that Braddock has been charged with murder and a $1 million bond has been set in the case.