DeSoto County supervisors Tuesday, Feb. 18 tabled for further review a request for new radios at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
Communications is critical in law enforcement situations but technology ages quickly and several current mobile and portable radios have reached the end of their 18-20 year shelf life of dependability.
The proposal that was presented to the Board of Supervisors at its meeting was to purchase 164 portable radios and 164 mobile radios at a state contract total cost of more than $1.280 million.
Motorola Solutions through Integrated Communications of Memphis, which is offering the radios, would offer no-interest financing over a 36-40 month program, if the county agreed by March 18 to move forward. Payments would not start until next year.
Supervisors wanted to further research the proposal and tabled action on it until the March 16 meeting, which would be two days before the no-interest offer would expire.
The supervisors’ general consensus was of being “caught off guard and blindsided” about the steep price of the proposal, while not discounting the need for updated equipment.
DeSoto County officials also have brought forward their latest figures on the amount of damage has been cleared away from the tornado-stricken areas of the county last month.
Total loads brought to the county facilities since the Jan. 11 storm that hit the Love community and the Lewisburg vicinity are at 3,535. That’s according to the report released on Tuesday, Feb. 18 by the County Environmental Services Department.
The number equates to about 113,084 yards of material removed and brought to the two burn pits, at 4829 Highway 51 and at 399 Laughter Road. It also includes material taken to the Railroad Avenue and DeSoto County disposal sites and to the Starlanding Rubbish Disposal.
A total of 781 loads, or 14,230 yards of material has been taken to the Railroad Ave. Disposal. The Starlanding Rubbish Disposal has taken in 278 loads for 6,193 yards, while the DeSoto County Disposal site has received 1,541 yards, or 74 loads.
At the Laughter Road Burn Pit, 58,700 cubic yards, or 1,862 loads of debris has come in since the storms struck, and at the Highway 51 South Burn Pit, 540 loads for 32,420 cubic yards has been brought in.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.