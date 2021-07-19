With a 5-0 vote, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the county's emergency proclamation for COVID-19 until August 16.
During Monday's board meeting, supervisors received an update on COVID cases in the county from Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Mark Davis.
"The last seven or eight days we've been in double digits," said Davis. "Right now I'm hearing fifty-seven percent of cases in Mississippi are the Delta variant. That was as of last week, the last report we got. As of Friday (July 16) we had 215 active cases in DeSoto County."
Davis said the 215 case count was 78 more than the last report. Five new deaths were reported.
Board President Mark Gardner asked Davis if it was true the new Delta variant of COVID was more aggressive in younger demographics.
"Yes, under 40, for some reason, and it seems like kids are getting it more too," said Davis.
DeSoto County Schools has released its Back-To-School Plan for the 2021-2022 school year. "Points of Emphasis" include a full day school schedule, a full-time nurse at each school, masks will not be required, students will be encouraged to bring their own water and all students will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch due to a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Speaking on the Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines, Davis said unvaccinated teachers, staff and students should be screened weekly for COVID.
"...if you're going to play sports, you're going have to be tested once a week," said Davis. "DeSoto County (schools) didn't mentioned that in their (guidelines)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.