DeSoto County District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee made his official announcement to campaign as a Republican for the office of sheriff Saturday night in Hernando. The announcement was made at Lee’s inaugural campaign event at the home of Sean and Monica Green.
Lee, a native of Hernando, has served as county supervisor since 2014 after the passing of his brother and then supervisor, Harvey. Lee won his district’s seat during the DeSoto County Supervisors runoff against Republican challenger Milton Jones in 2015. Lee is running for the 2023 election.
Lee’s career spans years serving in law enforcement in DeSoto County as a commander of patrol, program educator, commander of Metro Narcotics, coordinator of DeSoto County’s first SWAT Team, chief investigator, jail administrator and assistant chief.
Lee also owns and operates Town Square Haircuts in Hernando. Earlier in his career, Lee also was a wrestler with Memphis Wrestling.
The sheriff candidate spoke to attendees and supporters gathered at the Green residence during a canopy tent barbeque dinner. He highlighted the difference between the DeSoto County government’s overall budget in comparison to the sheriff’s department’s budget.
“Our county budget right now is close to $167 million dollars,” said Lee. “The sheriff’s department, the department I’m running for, is at almost $27 million dollars. That’s what it operates off of. So, we have the money to run this county. It’s there as your tax dollars, and I can assure you, my main, honest, heartfelt goal is to keep you safe and keep your family safe here in DeSoto County.”
Resident safety was a main talking point for Lee.
“I am not here to double tax the people of this county. I’m not here to go after the hard working people of this county. The lawbreakers are the one we want to worry about,” Lee continued. “You got a man that works all day, he doesn’t make that much money, his family is at home and he has to provide. Especially with today’s food and gas prices, his intent is not to break the law. How many times have you sped and said ‘Oh my gosh, I need to slow down.’ That’s not your intent, but, If you get home and find out your house has been broken into, I’m here to make sure your property is protected while you're gone and that your family is protected while you’re asleep at night.”
Another talking point of Lee’s was to increase visibility of the sheriff’s department especially in the unincorporated portions of the county.
“Visibility is key to this county. I want to keep the unincorporated county with patrol cars. I want them to be visible. I want you to be able to approach them. A deputy sheriff is supposed to be approachable. You're supposed to see him, you know who he is and he knows who you are. That’s how you find out who’s breaking the law around here. You have people who tell you who’s breaking the law.”
Lee added, “If we have to run the bad guys to Tate County, Marshall County or back to Shelby County where they belong, that’s what we want to do.”
Planned and proposed infrastructure projects were mentioned by Lee that are slated by the county supervisors and the sheriff’s department. Lee said plans are underway to recentralize DeSoto County Justice Court back to the county seat in Hernando.
“We’re moving the justice court from Southaven,” said Lee. “We’re in the process, where the jail is right now, with a brand new justice court building being built right now by the jail.”
Lee said safety is a main factor in relocating justice court when it pertains to transporting inmates.
“I checked this morning, there’s about 458 inmates in DeSoto County jail right now. It holds about 550, that’s our capacity,” said Lee. “These people have to go to court, they have to go to initial hearings and first appearances. They have to go to Southaven and it’s a security risk to take these people to Southaven. What we’ve done as a board (of supervisors), for you, the people of this county, we’re moving the court. We’ll have it where it’s safer for our officers, safer for the public and (inmates) can be walked from the jail in a secured area, get them to court and get them back to jail where they belong.”
Another planned project Lee mentioned includes building a new ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) facility.
“It should start construction, we’ve already approved it,” said Lee. “It’s going to be built onto the sheriff’s administration office. The program is (already in place), it just wasn’t big enough. We needed more room.
Other goals Lee mentioned were increasing certified law enforcement officers and focused training on public relations; and school programs on drug and alcohol awareness.
Lee’s wife, Mary Helen, said she was excited about the initial show of support for her husband’s announcement.
“It’s a lot more than we even anticipated,” said Mary Helen. “We’re very eager to kick the campaign off.” Mary Helen added she was prepared to be Mrs.Sheriff.
Qualifications to run for the office of sheriff in Mississippi are listed by the Secretary of State’s office: “Not a defaulter to the state or any county or municipality orto the United States and a qualified elector. Miss. Code Ann. §19‐25‐3;Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. V, §§135 and 138. Political Party Candidates: $100 paid to the appropriate county executive committee via Circuit Clerk. Independent Candidates: $100 paid to the county via the Circuit Clerk, andpetition filed with the Circuit Clerk containing signatures of not less than50 qualified electors of the county.”
Bruno Lauer, alderman for the Town of Walls and former wrestler with Memphis Wrestling, said he supports Lee’s run for sheriff.
“I’ve known Michael going on 40 years,” said Lauer, formerly called “Downtown Bruno” as a wrestler. “When he came into the wrestling business in Memphis, we worked together then. We need Michael Lee as our sheriff...I was proud to see another member of our wrestling community in the political forefront.”
Several attendees at the event said current sheriff, Bill Rasco, is not seeking re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.