The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce is welcoming Sunset on the Square back June 3 after a year off due to COVID-19.
The concerts are free every Thursday, and all attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets to use on the courthouse lawn. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.
Chamber Director Sibonie Swatzyna expects the square to be buzzing with an eager audience.
“Since we did not get to have it last year due to COVID, everyone is ready to get out,” Swatzyna said. “I think the square will be packed.”
There will be food vendors present every week. Chick-fil-a, StaMar’s Concessions, and EMJ’s Italian Ice will be there this week for music lovers.
Sunset on the Square has been a Hernando tradition since 2010, and will host the Amber McCain Band on June 3.
Amber Gross, of the Amber McCain Band, is tuning up to perform again due to limited opportunities over the last year.
“We are so excited to be able to get back out and play for people,” Gross said. “I think we’ll have a good crowd to play for.”
The Amber McCain Band is a Memphis based group, and perform a variety of genres, according to Gross.
“We definitely do a little bit of everything so that everyone can enjoy it,” added Gross. “I think southern rock is what we do best.”
Sunset on the Square will also welcome three other bands throughout June. The Rodell McCord Band, Mississippi Stomp, and The Rusthaven Band are scheduled to perform this year.
