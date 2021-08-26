Two DeSoto County hospitals are seeking additional staff from the state government amid growing COVID cases and admissions.
Baptist Memorial – Desoto and Methodist Olive Branch have petitioned the Mississippi State Department of Health in addition to 59 other hospitals in the state for extra health professionals.
MSHD is coordinating with applicable licensing boards to vet the licenses of all healthcare workers who are contracted, according to Governor Tate Reeves office. "
"Vendors are selected based on pricing and staffing availability," Reeves' office said on Tuesday. "The state is currently contracting with the following vendors: H&S, Snapnurse, GQR and Maxim. Additional vendors have been contacted to assist in medical staffing shortages."
Staff is expected to arrive this week.
Dr. H.F. Mason, Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto Chief Medical Officer, said at a press conference this week, 101 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, about one-third of its patients. Mason said the biggest issue is managing COVID-19 patients and other patients in the emergency room.
”Our pre-COVID ER visits are up so not only are we seeing more COVID positive patients coming through the emergency department, we are seeing more non-COVID-19 patients,” said Mason.
Dr. Mason said right now they are treating and releasing non-COVID patients in the ER to make room for other people in need. He said all of this could change when the state sends 75 nurses and 6 respiratory therapists to the hospital. Those staff members will focus more on the COVID-19 patients.”
Methodist-Olive Branch also petitioned for extra help.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Spokeswoman Sarah Farley said on Thursday the strain is ongoing at hospitals across the U.S. and at Methodist.
"We were able to request additional resources to support our healthcare system as we provide the best possible care to those in need. We appreciate assistance from the Tennessee National Guard for our University Hospital and our Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center. Additionally, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital will receive support from registered nurses and respiratory therapists in the coming days as provided by the State of Mississippi," said Farley.
"It is imperative that everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine do so," Farley added. "Vaccines are the only way out of this pandemic, and we are pleading for the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue practicing safety behaviors including masking, social distancing and hand washing."
The medical staffing needs advertised in the original ‘request for quote’ included 65 physicians, 920 registered nurses, 41 CRNAs, 59 nurse practitioners (APN), 34 physician assistants, 239 respiratory therapists and 20 EMT paramedics. Nineteen vendors supplied RFQs, all according to Reeves' office.
“Medical staffing provided by the state is for the COVID-19 mission to address the surge of patients due to the Delta Variant. Our staff has worked tirelessly to give our hospitals the relief they need and deserve. We are working with FEMA to secure reimbursement for these contracts worth roughly $10 million a week statewide for eight and a half weeks. MEMA stands ready to coordinate any additional resources needed,” says MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. MEMA is requesting an expedited federal reimbursement from FEMA to cover the costs of medical staffing contracts.
