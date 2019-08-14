Thousands of DeSoto County residents were among those left in the dark for a time Tuesday evening when a storm system brought winds and rain through the area. Some of those who lost electricity because of the storm did not get their service restored until the next morning.
Because of the storms, however, cooler weather followed with Wednesday temperatures only settling at or briefly above 90 degrees, compared to the 96-degree actual readings and the 115-degree heat indices experienced in the Mid-South earlier in the week.
Entergy spokesman Don Arnold Wednesday morning reported that about 2,500 customers were without power at the height of the storm around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The number was down to about 287 customers without electricity as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. Those without power were scattered across DeSoto County and were expected to be back online around noon Wednesday.
Northcentral Electric Power Association, on its social media outlets, reported about 3,500 of its members were cut off from electricity due to the storm.
Those without power were located mainly around the Pleasant Hill area in Olive Branch and parts of Byhalia.
Late Tuesday night, Northcentral reported that most of those outages have been restored, and efforts were being concentrated on the remaining 142 without power.
One casualty of the storm for Northcentral customers was a broken pole that cut power to five homes in the Center Hill area. However, those customers were also expected to be back to service Wednesday.
