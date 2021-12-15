Memphis media outlets are reporting the shooting death of a woman by a Memphis Police Officer Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.
The woman was shot and killed by an MPD officer along South 3rd Street in Memphis.
Memphis Police reported that just before 2:00 p.m., officers were in the area of South 3rd Street and Mitchell, near a McDonald's restaurant, checking for a stolen vehicle.
Officers spotted a stolen Ford Fusion out of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Officials said officers attempted to stop the woman driving the car, but she refused. The woman reportedly struck a police vehicle. An officer fired at her. She died at the scene.
Officials said one other person was detained.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said it would investigate the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Shelby County District Attorney General.
By the numbers, the officer-involved shooting is the fourth in Memphis/Shelby County in 2021. It also marks the 53rd officer-involved shooting in Tennessee this year.
