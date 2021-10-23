Stephen McNeill used to drive by a particularly beautiful home in Southaven while on his way to giving a private music lesson.
The home was always immaculate and he would often see the couple working outside in the yard.
One day as he was driving home, he noticed that the home had been destroyed by fire. He was heartbroken to see it in ashes.
But over the next six weeks, McNeill watched as crews cleared away the debris, poured cement for a new foundation, and rebuilt the home.
The loss of that house got him to thinking about the whole idea of rebuilding. He used it as the theme of his latest album, his fourth, called “The Art of Repair.”
The album was released on October 15 and features 11 songs that deal with his experiences over the past several months processing loss and grief, and putting the pieces back together and moving forward with life after a hard season.
“I think when we are confronted with grief, loss, conflict, we have a choice to make about what we are going to do with it,” McNeill said. “Some things are broken beyond repair, but a lot of things aren’t. As Christians, I think we are called to try and repair what’s broken and to try and mend relationships when they are fractured. That was kind of the unifying thread. Some of the songs are more about grief and personal growth, but from several different angles that reflect on the idea of what it means to put things back together and move forward.”
McNeill, who was born in Memphis but raised in Horn Lake, said much of the album was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic which brought a lot of pain, emotion, isolation, and personal loss and challenges to people’s lives.
McNeill said he knows a lot of people who lost family members or friends to COVID. But the thing that affected him the most personally during the pandemic, was how polarizing COVID is.
“A lot of my friends and family are on opposite sides of that polarization,” McNeill said. “Dealing with that has been a bit of a minefield.”
The question he sought to explore in the songs, was whether to walk away from those challenges, or to stick it out and repair the damage and make things work in your life.
“I think COVID exposed a lot of deeper issues that were waiting to be dealt with,” McNeill said. “It’s the idea that you sometimes face tough times with your friends, family, maybe even in a marriage. You have a choice to just pack up and move someplace else, or stick around and try to make things work and repair what has been broken. When that happens, relationships are sometimes more beautiful and more precious when it’s been broken and put back together.”
Many of the songs on “Art of Repair” are deeply personal. “All I Want to Know” tells the story of how his grandmother met his grandfather, and her loneliness and longing to see him again after he passed away.
“He died when I was young and she spent a lot of years alone,” McNeill said. “Every year on her anniversary I’d talk to her and we would have a conversation where she would talk about their past together and how much they loved each other. She would want to know when she would see him again.”
“St. Patrick’s Day” is a song about his mother and how he dealt with putting the pieces of his life back together during the grief process. “Fourth of July,” the last song on the album, looks back on his favorite holiday, and how everything always feels right in the world on the Fourth of July, and how even that has changed in the age of COVID.
“I thought it was a pretty fitting lyric for the past couple of years,” McNeill said. “It kind of feels like a long time since the world felt like it’s supposed to feel, and things felt like they were right.”
McNeill said “The Art of Repair” isn’t a religious album, unlike his last two, which were were congregational songs that he wrote for his church. He’s a pastor and elder at Vintage Church in Horn Lake.
It’s more a personal collection of narrative Americana tunes that is evocative of the 1970s Laurel Canyon sound of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Brown, and James Taylor.
“Lyrically, it’s not worship music,” McNeill said. “My last two albums were. This one has a folksy, acoustic vibe. But I am a Christian and these songs are just me looking at the world as a Christian and talking about what I see. It’s storytelling from a Christian perspective. The Gospel is woven into these songs, although it may not mention Jesus, but the Gospel is woven into all these songs for sure.”
McNeill said the songs are meant to let listeners know that the are not alone experiencing those thoughts and feelings.
“I hope that when people hear these songs that it will remind them that we have common experiences, that somebody else is going through something they can identity with, even if it’s not the exact circumstances, and that there is hope, and that it will get them through the struggles many of us have faced,” McNeill said.
“Art of Repair” is available digitally for purchase and download on music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and others. CDs are also available at stephenmcneillmusic.com.
