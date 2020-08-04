Gov. Tate Reeves announced an executive order on Tuesday that mandates schools in eight counties delay reopening schools for grades 7-12. DeSoto County was not one of the state’s COVID-19 hot spots included in this order.
The counties that will have classes postponed are: Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington. The order pushes their state date to Aug. 17.
The executive order will also include a statewide mask mandate for public gatherings and shopping centers for two weeks. Previously, only 37 of the state's 82 counties were under a mask mandate.
This is all in an effort to allow schools to reopen safely, according to Reeves’ announcement.
“We cannot be too proud to change course,” Reeves, who has resisted a statewide mask mandate, said.
The largest teachers union in the state came out against the executive order shortly after the announcement, in a statement posted to the Mississippi Association of Educators Facebook page.
"No one is proposing an indefinite hold on going back into buildings," the statement said. "We are simply requesting a few weeks to lower the number of new COVID cases and develop a plan that ensures every school in every district has the resources they need to get back into buildings safely...The governor’s plan, in its current form, is reckless and irresponsible. It ignores the advice of the state’s top medical officials and is putting students and educators and their families at risk."
According to a new statewide order from Mississippi’s State Health Officer, Mississippians with COVID-19 can now be fined $500 to $5,000 or be imprisoned for 6 months to 5 years for not self-isolating and knowingly exposing others to the virus
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of cases in the state, with 3,387 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 5,329 cases. Madison County ranks third with 2,324 confirmed cases.
This story will continue being updated as information becomes available.
