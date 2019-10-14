At the request and advice of the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Gov. Phil Bryant has lifted the statewide burn ban, effective immediately.
“Due to the amount of rainfall received in parts of the state over the last week, the MFC has seen decreased wildfire activity,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “As a result of the rainfall and current weather forecast, the MFC requested that the statewide burn ban be lifted.”
Despite the lifting of the statewide burn ban, there are a number of counties that will remain under burn bans, enacted by the Board of Supervisors. For the counties still under a burn ban, each Board of Supervisors will have the option to either lift their burn ban, allow it to expire on the predetermined deadline or to extend their burn ban.
DeSoto County has returned to issuing burn permits with the lifting of the statewide burn ban, which the county Emergency Services Department announced Monday on social media.
“We will return to issuing burn permits utilizing our normal process,” the social media post said. “Contact 662-469-8080 to receive a burn permit by phone. Permits are weather permitting.”
“I want to thank Gov. Bryant for initiating the statewide burn ban on Oct. 2,” Bozeman said. “It is impossible to quantify wildfire reduction numbers as a result of the burn ban, but I am confident it improved the situation.”
Violators of burn bans can be fined up to $500, as well as be held responsible for flame and smoke damage caused by a fire they set.
Managing Editor Bob Bakken contributed to this article.
