Senator Michael McLendon of Hernando is facing a DUI charge after being arrested last week in Alabama.
McLendon, 59, was arrested on June 5 in Baldwin County, Alabama near Gulf Shores.
According to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement was notified around 10 a.m. about a reckless driver going southbound on Highway 98 near Foley, Alabama.
McLendon was pulled over by deputies and tested on the scene. He was placed under arrest and charged with DUI-combined substance.
Baldwin Sheriff's Department has not yet released what substance McLendon was allegedly under the influence.
He was booked and released on a $2,500 bond. McLendon's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.
McLendon was first elected in 2020 and is running unopposed for re-election to the District 1 seat.
