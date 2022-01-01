Mississippi tax payers can lighten their financial burdens for the upcoming tax season through a credit to state non-profits.
The Mississippi Children’s Promise Act provides a dollar-for-dollar tax credit (not deduction) for contributions to certain organizations. The credits are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis beginning January 1, and once they’re claimed, there are no more left for the year.
The credit is capped at $5,000,000 annually for all taxpayers but there is no cap for each business taxpayer making a donation to claim a credit. The legislation, House Bill 1613, passed in the 2019 session and the $5,000,000 cap was quickly reached after passage for the 2019 year.
Palmer Home for Children, whose corporate office is in Columbus, MS, has a Hernando campus. This past year was the first Palmer Home was approved as an Eligible Charitable Organization.
“That resulted in $100,000 in gifts from corporate partners,” said Amanda Crawford, Palmer Home senior director of development. “We anticipate this continuing to grow as more partners become aware of this opportunity.”
Money received from the credit goes toward Palmer Home’s general operating expenses.
“The money helps fund the operations of our mission, from buying groceries for the children to paying the electricity bill for the cottages,” said Crawford. “As with other gifts, each donor does have the opportunity to designate their gift to support a specific area if they choose to do so.”
Guidelines are available on the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s (MDoR) website. The information can be found at: https://www.dor.ms.gov/business/eligible-charitable-organizations-childrens-promise-act
Other state non-profits on the list this year include Baptist Children’s Village, Catholic Charities, Inc., Rescue 100, Sally Kate Winter's Memorial Children's Home, and Youth Villages, Inc.
Crawford said Palmer Home recommends taxpayers speak with their individual tax professional about the credit. Availability for the credits are limited, competitive and highly sought after.
“We encourage Mississippi taxpayers to speak with their tax professional or visit the MS Department of Revenue website at dor.ms.gov as soon as possible if they’re interested in this tax-saving opportunity that gives back to children in need,” Crawford added. “Applications for the credits open when the clock strikes midnight on January 1, and once the limited number of credits are claimed, they’re gone for the year.”
Private schools, like Northpoint Christian School in Southaven, are also eligible under the category of educational services charitable organizations of ESCO.
Up to $8,000,000 of the tax credits allocated during a calendar year may be allocated for contributions to ESCOs. No more than five percent (5%) of the credits may be allocated for contributions to a single ESCO, resulting in a per ESCO cap of $400,000.
According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue applications must be on the official form titled, the Application for Allocation of Business Contributions Made to Eligible Charitable Organizations. Taxpayers donating to Eligible Charitable Organizations certified by the department as educational services, job training, or workforce development charitable organizations may receive up to fifty percent of the total allocation. However, taxpayers donating to Eligible Charitable Organizations focused on foster care and adoption may receive the full $5,000,000. Additional information is located at https://www.dor.ms.gov/Business/Pages/Eligible-CharitableOrganizations.aspx.
The MDoR will begin accepting the Application for Allocation of Business Contributions Made to Eligible Charitable Organizations for the 2020 calendar year on Wednesday, January 1 at 12:00 AM CST by email only.
“The Department will not be responsible for any problems with technology preventing an e-mail from being delivered. E-mailed applications should be sent to contributiontaxcredit@dor.ms.gov. The date and time received shown on the Department’s e-mail system will be used as the official receipt time. Since the Department is closed on January 1st and has no way to accept physical applications until January 2nd, applications by hand delivery or mail will be accepted beginning January 2nd at 8:00 AM CST. Applications received by hand delivery or mail will be stamped as received with the date and time such application is actually received by the Office of Tax Policy and Economic Development. Any applications, whether through e-mail or physical submission, received prior to these dates and times will be returned as ineligible for the 2020 allocation,” according to MDoR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.