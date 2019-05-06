Mississippi employment figures remained at historic lows during the month of March, according to information received from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, or DES.
The latest report shows a March unemployment rate in Mississippi overall at 4.9 percent, which is the third-lowest level ever recorded in the state.
DES reported the jobless rate in Mississippi has been at five percent or lower for 18 consecutive months.
However, the March figure is one-tenth of a percentage point above the February figure. It is the same rate as recorded in March 2018.
State non-farm jobs in March were down by 900 to more than 1,159 million, a figure that has increased during the past 12 months by 7,500.
According to the DES, the number of Mississippians in the Labor Force, those with a job or looking for a job, went down by 2,800 in March to more than 1.267 million, a drop of 9,800.
Residents who were working in March went down by 3,700 to 1.2 million workers, a number that has decreased by 9,100 over the past 12 months, the DES reported. Meanwhile, unemployed Mississippians went up by 900 in March over February, however in the past 12 months, the Department said the unemployment number has dropped by 700.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
