A sports editor for a northeast Mississippi newspaper is facing charges of exploitation of a child related to a reported incident in Horn Lake last November.
Ronald Scott Walters, age 47 of Starkville, was apprehended and held for the Horn Lake Police Department earlier this week after an investigation about a meeting between Walters and a juvenile that allegedly took place in Horn Lake in November of last year.
Following his arrest, Walters was transported by Horn Lake officers back to DeSoto County.
At the time of the arrest, Walters was the sports editor of the Columbus Dispatch newspaper.
Capt. Joseph Keene with the Horn Lake Police said the juvenile and parents earlier this month came to police headquarters and filed a complaint.
That led to the arrest warrant being filed and signed by a judge on Feb. 6. Investigators went to Oktibbeha County, where officers located Walters and he was booked into their jail to await extradition back to Horn Lake, which occurred on Wednesday.
Keene termed the initial contact between the juvenile and Walters in November as being made through “electronic communications,” although he would not specify exactly what that entailed. Keene added the investigation is ongoing, so he could not share many details about the case.
Walters lived in Starkville while working in Columbus. He had been with the newspaper since 2011 as a sports reporter and earlier in February was named the publication’s sports editor.
Bond was set at $75,000 for Walters, who has bonded out as he awaits a court appearance on March 21.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
