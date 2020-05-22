DeSoto County Supervisors have announced that the Star Landing Road Bridge Replacement Project is on target for completion this summer.
Crews are replacing the bridge just west of U.S. Highway 61 over the Lake Cormorant Bayou in the northwestern part of the county near Walls.
The prior bridge was constructed in the late 1950s and had a sufficiency rating of 25.8.
The substructure was deemed to be in poor condition and was posted for loads not to exceed 5 tons, making it structurally deficient.
When complete, the new bridge will be 200 feet long and 30 feet wide. The approximate $2 million project began construction in early 2020 and is scheduled for completion in July 2020 or soon after that.
The bridge project is being provided by the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors through funding in significant part by the Emergency Road and Bridge Fund. That money is provided by the state Legislature through the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act (MIMA) of 2018.
The funding is administered by the Mississippi Department of Transportation and also in part through funding from the Office of State Aid Road Construction.