Southaven’s annual Springfest returned to the spring calendar this week for the first time in two years.
Residents took advantage of mild temperatures Tuesday to ride their favorite rides, play games and feast on corn dogs and funnel cake and other carnival treats.
The annual event celebrates the city’s incorporation as a city in 1980.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said he is glad to see the festival back in its usual time of year and back to normal after COVID. Last year’s event was moved to October due to the pandemic and canceled was in 2020.
“We haven’t had Springfest in the spring since 2019,” Musselwhite said. “What a great time to see that things are better. It’s uplifting and that it is safe and we are able to have Springfest again that this time of year like it has been tradition. We are ready and everyone is going to have a good time.”
One of the highlights of Springfest is the Mississippi State Barbecue Cooking Contest where teams compete for top honors in whole hog, pulled pork, ribs, and brisket. The competition is sanctioned by both the Memphis Barbecue Network and Kansas City Barbecue Society.
Musselwhite said the paved parking lot this year will be full of teams competing. The city paved the lot last year which eliminated the muddy mess from past years.
“We are hosting as many teams as possible,” Musselwhite said. “And the feedback that we have gotten is that people love the Springfest parking lot. They have been coming here for years and this is the first time they will get to use it in the spring. They are very excited about that.”
Musselwhite said Myron Mixon, 5-time world barbecue champion and the winningest man in barbecue competition history with 200 grand championships and over 1,800 trophies, will be at Springfest.
Mixon is a celebrity chef and host of “BBQ Rules,” “Smoke,” “BBQ Pitmaster” and “BBQ Pitmaster Wars” on TV.
“He’s at Springfest for the third time,” Musselwhite said. “So it just shows you the magnitude of our event. It is the largest barbecue cooking contest in the state of Mississippi. We have people as far away as Illinois to participate.”
Springfest is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday noon to midnight and Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight. Admission is free on Friday and Saturday until noon and $10 for those 11 years old and up.
Wristband nights will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and are $20 for unlimited carnival rides. Carnival tickets are $1 each or 24 for $20.
