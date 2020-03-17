You can add Southaven’s annual birthday bash Springfest to the list of events squelched by the coronavirus bug.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced Tuesday evening during the City Board of Aldermen meeting that he was directing that all city park and recreation events be canceled through Monday, May 11, and possibly longer.
That directive includes the annual celebration of Southaven’s incorporation of what is now Mississippi’s third-largest city, an event that was scheduled for April 21-25. It would have been the 40th festival celebrating the beginning of Southaven as a city.
Musselwhite also stated that the city would offer the extension of water and sanitation cutoff grace periods, as well as any corresponding late fees, until May 11, as well.
“In person water payments will be limited to existing drop boxes located throughout the city and the drive-thru window at City Hall,” Musselwhite said. “All other payment options remain available and encouraged.”
Aldermen were required to approve the extension of late fees and grace periods, and also the rescinding of contracts connected with Springfest. Both actions were approved unanimously by the board.
Musselwhite said that Municipal Court would continue following operation and gathering directives from the state Supreme Court and governmental functions would go on with special conditions.
“Board of Aldermen meetings will continue with the request for limited attendance for only those with pending business to be discussed at the meeting,” said Musselwhite. “Planning commission meetings will continue with limited attendance using video conferencing," adding that board of aldermen are livestreamed for public viewing on the city website.
The mayor noted the actions were being taken to minimize risks to citizens and employees. The City will be adhering with recent Centers for Disease Control directives that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people, part of the basis behind the canceling directive.
Musselwhite also said he was aware of locations where bars, restaurants, and other such places were being told to close until the pandemic subsides.
A number of states, such as Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington state and Minnesota have ordered all bars and restaurants be closed, as has New York City.
However, Musselwhite said he was not at the point of forcing Southaven places to do that, an action that he said would need board approval to even consider.
“When we encourage private business and others to follow the same guidelines that we’re following, we’re sending a good leadership message that it’s important to minimize risk,” the mayor said. “I do not think it’s our job based on the information that’s out there today to go in and start closing down restaurants or other private businesses. It’s their decision to make their own decision.”
Musselwhite said the city delayed making any initial public statement until late last week and Tuesday he felt it was time to make a more direct statement about the virus and his city.
“Many things have changed in the last five days since last Thursday,” Musselwhite said. “I feel much differently about this risk than I did five days ago. We’ve stayed on top of it as a city and we continue to do that.”