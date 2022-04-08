The foyer, hallways and rooms at the Olive Branch Senior Citizen in Olive Branch is lined with fellowship and socializing today. The OBSC Spring Fest is ongoing until 3 p.m. today and is open to all.
Tables and booths are manned and filled with handmade jewelry, candles that look like food, paint your own cookies, kitchen gadgets, quilted art, clothing, woodwork and wreaths.
The event is the first springtime festival the center has hosted. Foot traffic was steady all day as of 10:30 a.m.
Norma Shaw, coordinator for the Olive Branch Senior Center, said she was pleased with turnout of vendors and visitors.
"All of our vendors are here and set up," Shaw said. "We were here by seven o'clock this morning and had people in the parking lot. We were ready to go."
Shaw said hadn't made a purchase herself yet but was eyeing some jewelry.
"I'm a jewelry girl," Shaw laughed. "I have not stopped long enough yet to shop."
Katie Coetzee, of Horn Lake, and her two-year-old daughter Amelia, stopped by the fest while passing through town. Coetzee said she was unaware the festival was today but wanted to check it out.
"Everyone has done a great job on all their crafts," Coetzee said. "This is perfect, having it indoors on this little bit of a chilly day. It's a little bit too cold to go to the playground."
Coetzee was purchasing a necklace to give someone as an early birthday gift.
Vendor Pamela Goston, with Luxury Flames from Horn Lake, was selling hand-poured candles and wax melts in the shapes of foods. Candles resembling, pie, cookies, milk and cereal, parfaits, chicken and waffles, cake and cocktails drew interest from most passersby.
Quilter Carmen Walker, of Olive Branch, was stationed in the east side of the center offering her hand-stitched quilts and squares for sale.
"I love to make quilts and pretty soon you don't have any more room in the house," Walker said. "I've been quilting for a long time, my first piece was back in 90-something."
Walker said she gets her inspiration and patterns from Olive Branch's Quilting in the Grove, quilt guilds, the senior center, books, classes, Pinterest and Instagram.
"Sometimes I'll just wake up in the middle of the night and think, 'Oh, can i do that?' It just brings me joy."
The Spring Festival in ongoing today until 3 p.m. at 8800 College Street in Olive Branch.
