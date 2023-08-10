Derrill Argo already thought he had the coolest job in the world being on the radio in Memphis. But when a friend told him about Elvis Radio, a new satellite radio channel devoted to playing all things Elvis Presley 24-7, he knew he had to be a part of it.
“I worked in Memphis radio for about 10 years,” Argo said. “I was with FM 100 and worked at a station called 94.1 FM “the Buzz.” Around 2005, a friend who still works at Elvis Radio, told me about it and I was like, ‘no, you’re kidding me?’ Then, I found out it was a real thing. At the time, satellite radio was still pretty new. I just loved the fact that Elvis had a channel.”
The Memphis native, who lives in Hernando with his wife and three children, has been program director at Elvis Radio now for the past 18 years.
Every day he comes to the studio at Graceland is an adventure because he never knows who he will bump into. He was there in June 2006 when President George W. Bush dropped by Graceland to tour Elvis’s home with Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who is a huge Elvis fan. Then there are days when celebrities come by to tour Graceland unannounced like Foo Fighters founder and lead singer Dave Grohl, or actress Kirsten Dunst.
“A lot of times celebrities will come on by and not announce they are there,” Argo said. “We’ll see them and try to get them in the studio, or someone from Graceland will bring them in. You just never know on any given day who you are going to run into at Graceland.”
Argo said Elvis Week, which is held every August at Graceland to commemorate the passing of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, is an especially fun time to be at Graceland. Fans from all over the world come to Memphis to celebrate the life of Elvis. He said it’s an event like no other, where people come away making life-long friends.
“Elvis Week is huge,” Argo said. “It was started by the fans the year after Elvis died. They gathered with candles at the gates of Graceland. Now it is over 10 days of concerts, conversations, movies, and dance parties. We describe it on the radio often as it’s like a family reunion.”
Argo said he gets the extra benefit of being able to interview all of the many celebrity guests who show up like songwriter Mac Davis, to personal friends of Elvis like Jerry Schilling and Joe Esposito, as well as band members, movie co-stars, and family members including Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley.
“I got to talk to Robert Plant after he and Alison Krauss played Mud Island years ago,” Argo said. “We talked backstage about Elvis and he told me about the time Led Zeppelin met Elvis. They sang with him backstage after his show in LA. That was a great moment, just talking to him. And I have enjoyed getting to know the Presley family over the years from Priscilla to Lisa Marie. I never got to meet Elvis, but getting to know them and hearing from people who knew Elvis or worked with Elvis has been great. It really gives me an idea of who he was.”
And while he is still hoping that Ann Margret, Elvis’s co-star in the movie “Viva Las Vegas,” will one day come to Elvis Week, his other dream celebrity visit that he would like to see at Graceland would be U2 lead singer Bono.
“I would love to sit down with him and interview him,” Argo said. “He’s a huge Elvis fan. And he is a huge Memphis fan. His daughter’s name is Memphis. This city had such an effect on that band when they were starting out. I’d love to talk to him.”
Argo said as a Memphian, he’s always been an Elvis fan. He remembers going through his parent’s Elvis records and listening to them as a child and visiting Graceland with out of town family members when they first opened it up for tours in 1982.
“Growing up here, is there any other way to be?” Argo said. “My parents had the Elvis gospel record. They had the Elvis Aloha record. And I remember going through the mansion when I was little. So I have always been “in” to Elvis.”
While he loves all things Elvis, if forced to pick a particular decade of Elvis’s career, Argo said he loves the 1950s Sun Record years the best.
“Without that, we wouldn’t have all the rest of it,” Argo said. “So I would say 1954 and 1955. That’s my sweet spot with Elvis.”
Argo said Graceland has definitely seen an uptick in visitors since the 2022 Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler came out. The movie has resulted in a whole new generation of mostly younger Elvis fans who are now listening to his music and have taken an interest in his life.
“It has been incredible, the crowds at Graceland since that movie came out,” Argo said. “Elvis is such a mythical figure. I don’t think until people saw the movie - especially the younger fans - that they realized Elvis was a human being. It really brought Elvis the man into the picture. People since then have been captivated by his story. And as we say here all the time, once Elvis has got you, he’s got you. There is no shortage of content once you are into Elvis. So what we are experiencing now is all kinds of people, mostly younger people, who are getting interested in Elvis. And for others, there may be a family connection. Their parents or grandparents were into Elvis, and now they are too, which you don’t see with too many entertainers.”
Argo said being in the radio studio across from Graceland and seeing all of the Elvis fans, there are a lot of times when he just looks up at the end of the day and has to pinch himself and say ‘thank you, Elvis.’
“Like the saying goes, when you do what you love, you don’t work a day in your life,” Argo said. “I have always loved being on the radio. And being here at Graceland and seeing all of the things that have happened here in 18 years, and meeting the people that come in from all over the world just for Elvis, I don’t think I would have ever been able to do all of this if it wasn’t for Elvis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.