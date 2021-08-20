Spectra Laboratories began testing its first renal patient samples this week out of its newly opened testing site in Southaven.
The company celebrated the grand opening this week of its 200,000 square foot laboratory which will serve thousands of patients with kidney failure across the country.
The new facility, which is located in the Stateline Business Park, is the company’s largest laboratory and conducts comprehensive testing, analysis, and reporting for patients with chronic kidney conditions using state-of-the-art equipment.
Spectra president Ines Dahne-Steuber said they are honored to be in Southaven, and that the new facility has the latest state-of-the-art automation capabilities which will expand their capacity and allow them to serve even more patients.
“It’s truly an honor to be in the community,” Dahne-Steuber said. “We had a small, but very touching celebration this week. I had the honor and privilege to participate in the design of the building all the way through. It is extremely humbling and inspiring to see it being built and now to see it up and running this week when the first specimens arrived.”
Spectra Laboratories supports more than 250,000 patients with end state renal disease and performs more than 70 millions tests each year. The company is a subsidiary of the Fresenius Medical Care North America, a leading provider of kidney care products and dialysis services.
Dahne-Steuber said the location in Southaven and DeSoto County was ideal for the company because it puts them closer to FedEx, where they ship and receive their samples and will provide fast turnaround times for their services.
“One of the key factors for us was the geographic location and proximity to the Memphis airport and the FedEx super hub that was really advantageous to us,” Dahne-Steuber said. “We ship samples to Southaven via the FedEX hub and perform this testing, then electronically report the results back to our patients and physicians. We also have a footprint of local dialysis clinics and are well established in the state of Mississippi and DeSoto County. So that local connection was appealing to us.”
Spectra Laboratories currently has 120 employees, but will eventually create more than 300 jobs over the next several years.
Dahne-Steuber said those jobs pay about 20 percent higher than the state average.
“They are all good paying jobs,” Dahne-Steuber said. “Many of the jobs we are actively recruiting are in laboratory technology. But we also have service business operations jobs. So we have warehouse staff, logistics, customer service, information technology, billing, marketing and communications, and clinical quality management. So it truly is a full service operation, and we are excited to be offering these types of professional development opportunities to the community.”
Dahne-Steube said officials in Southaven, DeSoto County, and the State of Mississippi were excellent partners through the whole process.
“The local community has been outstanding and we are so excited to be a part of this,” Dahne-Steuber said.
Mississippi Development Authority supported the project though the Advantage Jobs and Healthcare Industry Zone incentive programs.
Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement that healthcare jobs are a critical industry in Mississippi and is excited to welcome Spectra Laboratories.
“The Spectra team has such an important mission of serving thousands of patients with kidney failure across the country,” Reeves said. “By choosing our state for this expansion, we are proving how a skilled workforce can adapt to evolving industry trends and attract new businesses.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said Spectra’s capital investment and creation of 300 new quality jobs will bring exponential economic benefits to Southaven and its citizens.
“The fact that such a respected health care organization like Spectra has chosen Southaven further solidifies our city as a major player in the health care industry,” Musselwhite said in a statement. “We’re confident this new operation will pay large dividends for all for many years to come.”
