Rita Frasier was feeling very discouraged a few months ago. She was badly in need of an electric wheelchair to help her move around her house and to be able to enjoy her life without having somebody around to push her all the time.
But every time she would ask her home care nurses for help to find her an electric wheelchair, all she got was the runaround and excuses.
“They would always say you’ve got to go through your doctor and this and that,” Frasier said. “I said ‘I need some help. I need a chair that I can get around in on my own.’”
Frasier, who lives in Hernando, is 43 years old and is under hospice care. She suffers from a terminal case of chronic kidney disease and congestive heart failure.
Although she can’t walk, Frasier still has the use of her hands but is too weak to operate a manual wheelchair. A power lift chair wasn’t an option because it is too heavy and she doesn’t have a vehicle to transport it. She just wanted something that would allow her to remain independent and spend more time with her family by joining them in activities outside of her home in the time that she has left to live.
“I don’t ask people to push me because I am very independent,” Frasier said. “I want to be independent.”
When Telesia Edwards, a social worker for Specialty Hospice, heard her plea, she immediately went to work to make sure Frasier’s dream would come true.
“I went to be with her during a routine visit and she was so sad and down,” Edwards said. “I said what’s wrong? She said ‘I need you to help me.’ She had been to a doctor’s appointment and everybody was always telling her about this chair that she needed, but no one would help her get the chair. They did not want to provide this type of chair for her. They were always making excuses. I am the type of person who, this is my ministry. Excuses don’t fly with me.”
A Go Fund Me page was set up which raised about $900 of the $1,000 cost for the chair. Pastor Kevin Smith of Success City Church was the first one to donate to the cause. Senior Helpers Home Care in Southaven also donated.
Frasier received her foldable electric wheelchair on Monday at her home in Hernando. The team at Specialty Hospice, along with family, friends, donors, and Mayor Chip Johnson were on hand to surprise her.
“We made it a big celebration,” Edwards said.
Shawonda McKay, executive director of Specialty Hospice, said Frasier was very deserving of this and that Speciality Hospice was blessed to be able to give something back to someone who is in need.
“This is what Specialty Hospice is about,” McKay said. “Jesus said that I came so that you may have life and have it abundantly. We are so thankful that we were able to partake in this abundance of life. Making a difference is our speciality. We feel that is what we are here for - to make a difference in the lives of others. We just hope and pray that this electric foldable wheelchair will allow her to have her life and be able to get out and enjoy the beautiful creation that God has blessed us with.”
Frasier thanked Speciality Hospice for getting her the chair and Edwards in particular for keeping her promise.
“She kept at it,” Frasier said. “She said to me ‘I promise you, before Thanksgiving you are going to have a chair.’ I was like, I don’t know. But God came through. He did what he was supposed to, and she did what she was supposed to do.”
Frasier also gave thanks to the people who donated money to provide the chair.
“Y’all didn’t have to do this,” Frazier said. “You don’t even know me. I appreciate it. I really truly appreciate it. It takes a lot for people to go out and do things for people who can’t do for themselves. That means you have a big heart. If it was me, I would do the same thing. I just want to say thank you.”
Ironically, Edwards said Frasier had once been her hair dresser, but she had no idea who’s house she was walking in to the day she dropped by.
“I’ve only been her social worker for a few months,” Edwards said. “But I met her in 2006. She was my hair stylist. Fate would bring us back together. I walked into her house for a visit and I said ‘I’ve been in this house before. The lady who lived here used to do my hair, but she got sick and went into the hospital.’ She said ‘that was me.’”
Edwards said Frasier is a very kind, sweet, loving and genuine person who never asks for anything and never complains - even on days when she is feeling her worst.
“I don’t care what kind of day she is having,” Edwards said. “She is still thanking God for being here.”
Edwards said she is glad she could help.
“It really makes me feel good that I was able to help,” Edwards said. “And that’s why Specialty Hospice is unlike any other hospice. We look outside the box for ways to help our patients, and focus on ways to make their lives better any way that we can. This isn’t a job for me. I am on a mission to serve. It is truly a ministry to brighten someone’s day. She was at home and isolated by herself. She couldn’t get out with her family because her body hurts to move around. With this, she is able to move around on her own. And we will be getting her a ramp built soon.”
