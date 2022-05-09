The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch run came to DeSoto County this morning with stops in Olive Branch, Southaven and Hernando on its way to Biloxi to raise public awareness for Special Olympics.
In Hernando, athletes gathered at the Courthouse Square and made a couple of laps around the block.
Runners were escorted by local law enforcement who serve as “Guardians of the Flame all the way to the Opening Ceremonies of local competitions.
“We run it around the world, but in Mississippi we run it throughout the state,” said Biloxi Police Department Assistant Police Chief Chris De Back, “We have about four runs going on at any one time. We go through over 40 communities throughout the state and end in Harrison County where the Summer Games are held at Keesler Air Force Base.”
The International Association of Chiefs of Police and Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is the largest fundraising group for Special Olympics and has raised more than $600 million for Special Olympics programs.
“It’s important to law enforcement because one of our goals with the Torch Run is to raise awareness of Special Olympics throughout the various communities where our athletes live,” De Back said. “The other aspect for the Torch Run is raising funds. We sell t-shirts and hold different fundraisers, and all the money we raise goes to support Special Olympics and their athletes.”
The torch’s next stop after Hernando was Tunica.
“We have had an awesome group in every community we have stopped in,” De Back said.
Ten athletes from DeSoto County will participate in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games- Mississippi Delegation in Biloxi and then compete at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.