DeSoto County voters will have their say at ballot box on Tuesday to decide three races in a special election.
The District 1 Justice Court race faces a matchup between Doug Hollowed III and Gail B. Lyons. Voters will also decided who will represent District 2 and District 3 on the Election Commission. Barbara Gunn Chatham and Zelda Hill are vying for the District 2 position, while over in District 3, Chad Engeleke faces off against Brandy Gull.
The races are all non-partisan.
Absentee ballots can be cast in person until Saturday at noon at the DeSoto County Clerk’s Office in Hernando. Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and be received by Nov. 9 in order to count.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
