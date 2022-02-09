Southern Miss logo

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 fall semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include the following (see below):

HERNANDO

President’s List:

Caroline Elisabeth Casey

Amy Solveig Clevenger

Dalton Ray Cooper

Serenity Anne Daniel

Douglas Keith Dusenbery

Zane Christopher Jones

Carley Jane Kent

Chloe MIchelle Kern

Ireland Ann Little

Regan Paige Maclain

Raven Jeane Payton

Kimberly Joann Robinson

Jacob Austin Savage

Madelin Anne Swadley

Dean’s List:

Katelyn Nicole Cartwright

Sarah Abigail Curtis

Mekiya Aryeana Dunn

Jamison Paige Garner

Jordyn Brooke Kent

Caleb Joshua Powell

Heather Lee Ann Thornhill

Lynsey Turner

Savannah Mischelle Webb

HORN LAKE

President’s List:

Jacob R Ennis

Dean’s List:

Brietta Monae Goodman

Makiya E Jones

Joshua Allen Mackie

Tiara Janae Williams

LAKE CORMORANT

President’s List:

Aiden James Leise

NESBIT

President’s List:

Emily C Myers

Dean’s List:

Allison Elizabeth Riehl

Spencer Andrew Rowan

SOUTHAVEN

President’s List:

Alexandria Hope Berryhill

Rhionna Kierra Crawford

Caroline Irene Hartsell

Tacoria Monique Jackson

Enoc Lopez

Allison Elaine Mitchell

Jordan Aubrey Pate

Dean’s List:

Erin Nicole Davis

Zada Jenee Davis

Gabriel Russell Mahan

Brianna Renae Murphy

Alora Louise Nicholson

Kalyha LaShay Sims

Alondra Hokabeth Soto

Aji-Rohey Yatou Touray

WALLS

Dean’s List:

Lorilynn K Thigpen

