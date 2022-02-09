The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 fall semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.
Students recognized from the local area include the following (see below):
HERNANDO
President’s List:
Caroline Elisabeth Casey
Amy Solveig Clevenger
Dalton Ray Cooper
Serenity Anne Daniel
Douglas Keith Dusenbery
Zane Christopher Jones
Carley Jane Kent
Chloe MIchelle Kern
Ireland Ann Little
Regan Paige Maclain
Raven Jeane Payton
Kimberly Joann Robinson
Jacob Austin Savage
Madelin Anne Swadley
Dean’s List:
Katelyn Nicole Cartwright
Sarah Abigail Curtis
Mekiya Aryeana Dunn
Jamison Paige Garner
Jordyn Brooke Kent
Caleb Joshua Powell
Heather Lee Ann Thornhill
Lynsey Turner
Savannah Mischelle Webb
HORN LAKE
President’s List:
Jacob R Ennis
Dean’s List:
Brietta Monae Goodman
Makiya E Jones
Joshua Allen Mackie
Tiara Janae Williams
LAKE CORMORANT
President’s List:
Aiden James Leise
NESBIT
President’s List:
Emily C Myers
Dean’s List:
Allison Elizabeth Riehl
Spencer Andrew Rowan
SOUTHAVEN
President’s List:
Alexandria Hope Berryhill
Rhionna Kierra Crawford
Caroline Irene Hartsell
Tacoria Monique Jackson
Enoc Lopez
Allison Elaine Mitchell
Jordan Aubrey Pate
Dean’s List:
Erin Nicole Davis
Zada Jenee Davis
Gabriel Russell Mahan
Brianna Renae Murphy
Alora Louise Nicholson
Kalyha LaShay Sims
Alondra Hokabeth Soto
Aji-Rohey Yatou Touray
WALLS
Dean’s List:
Lorilynn K Thigpen
