Hernando Police are investigating the bank robbery of Southern Bancorp on McIngvale and Byhalia this morning at 11:02.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6'2, around 180 lbs.
"Suspect entered the bank at 11:02 and exited at 11:04 on foot running north from the bank," according to an officials statement from the Hernando Police Department. "Suspect armed with a handgun. No injuries."
If anyone saw anything please contact HPD at 662-429-9096
Hernando Hills is on lock down as precautionary only according to police.
"We have officers at the school guarding it as well as a drone above to ensure safety of our children. We will update as the scene develops," according to Hernando Police Department.
