Help may be on the way for truckers in DeSoto County looking for a secure place to park overnight.
Jared Tucker, an independent contractor who has lived in Southaven for the last six years and hauls medicine for FedEX and groceries for Associated Wholesale Grocers, said he had to turn down a million dollar contract hauling equipment parts for Caterpillar because there was no place he could park his truck securely in the city.
“The deal was truck parking,” Tucker said at the Board of Aldermen meeting. “It’s putting a cap on my income.”
According to Tucker, there are only 55 parking spots in Olive Branch and 20 at the Love’s in Memphis and cost anywhere from $150 to $200.
Tucker asked if there was anything the city could do to help. Trucks are not allowed to park on city streets overnight or in commercial parking lots.
“I’m just trying to come here to see if there is something that can be done or some leniency on truck parking in Southaven,” Tucker said. “I know it’s not truck friendly right now, but I’m hoping in the years to come that it is.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city realizes that a lack of parking for big rigs is a major problem for truckers and is working with developers to bring a truck parking lot to Southaven.
“We know the problem,” Musselwhite said. “The planning director and I have been involved with some investors about building some truck lots and doing them the right way. We welcome that with open arms. We want our truckers to have a place to park. But just pulling over in a vacant parking lot, that’s not the answer. We have some vacant properties in our city that would be conducive to having a really nice truck lot. So we are working on that. We are trying to recruit that.”
A lack of truck parking is not just an issue in Southaven and the Mid-South. A survey by the American Transportation Research Institute reported that truck parking tied with driver compensation as the number one issue among truckers.
A 2019 report from the U.S. Department of Transportation found that 98 percent of drivers regularly experience problems finding safe parking - up from the 75 percent reported four years earlier.
A survey by the Federal Highway Administration concluded that there were about 313,000 truck parking spaces available nationally - 40,000 at public rest areas and 273,000 at private truck stops. With 3.5 million trucks on the road, that equates to one parking spot for every 11 truck drivers.
According to the American Trucking Association, truckers spend an average of 56 minutes of available driving time looking for parking and costs the average driver $5,500 in lost income.
The lack of truck parking is forcing drivers to park in unsafe or illegal locations or to exceed their maximum driving hours allowed under federal law which puts drivers and motorists at risk.
Musselwhite said the city is working to be more “truck friendly” but also has to balance the negative aesthetics of trucks parking on the side to the roads or in shopping mall lots and the crime which it attracts.
“Let me say on behalf of the city that we want to be truck-friendly,” Musselwhite said. “Anything we have done is not to punish any kind of owner-operated truck driver. But what we have to explain is that it comes with some negatives. We have had some areas in our city that have become basically truck stops on the side of the road or in a parking lot. I don’t have to get real graphic with you, but some of the things that happen in a truck stop happen at these locations and it is very undesirable. It is very bad for our city. It attracts crime. It has an overall negative look on our city.”
Planning Director Whitney Choat-Cook said the city has been in serious discussion with a business owner who is looking to build a truck parking lot on 20 acres near First Commercial Drive off Stateline Road.
“It would be a very good location,” Choat-Cook said. “He is getting it designed right now. We feel like that is going to come into play quickly. He is a truck driver himself, so he is seeing the same problem Mr. Tucker is having. I would say it will be before the board in the next couple of meetings.”
Ward 3 Alderman William Jerome said truck parking came up as an issue when he campaigned for office and agrees he would like to find a solution to help.
“Where we are, we have so many guys who are in that industry they don’t have a safe place or a close place to park a truck,” Jerome said. “I don’t know if a government source is the answer, but hopefully the private industry can come up with something. I wish I owned 20 acres.”
Tucker asked whether the city would be able to build a truck parking lot to help alleviate the problem truckers are facing.
“Can the city purchase land and just do it?” Tucker asked. “I’m sure there are a lot of owner-operators in DeSoto County.”
Musselwhite said he would be open to the idea.
“I’m always up for that,” Musselwhite said. “That’s something we can talk about. We have an obligation to the taxpayers, but I’ve said hundreds of times as mayor that if the city makes a dollar, that’s one less dollar the taxpayers have to pay. And we’ve proven that to be right. We’ll consider that because I sincerely do understand that issue. We understand what you do is critical to our economy and we certainly don’t want to create any hardships for you.”
