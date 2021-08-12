Southaven officials held a round of budget discussions last week to identify top spending priorities and scrutinize department requests for the FY 2022 budget.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the current proposed budget has a total General Fund of $57,795,000, which is up from last year’s $51,628,000.
Other funds such as Utility, Sanitation, Bond, and Tourism fluctuate, but Musselwhite said the administration will have those numbers ready as well by Sept. 7 when the budget will be voted on.
“We do have a rough draft balanced budget prepared,” Musselwhite told the Board of Aldermen. “That’s not suggesting anything in there can’t be changed. We’ve taken all the requests from every department head and reviewed those and put together a rough draft so we can all move together on down the field.”
Musselwhite said his recommendations in the FY 2022 budget focus on priorities like public safety, infrastructure improvements, and salary adjustments for personnel. The City has reduced debt load over the last few years which has freed up more general fund revenues.
The City’s continued economic success has also produced record sales tax revenues, along with increased businesses and residential properties that have been added to the tax roll. Musselwhite reported that July sales tax revenue was up by more than $100,000 than budgeted, and tourism tax revenue up by about $35,000 for the month.
“It’s been a continuous trend throughout the year,” Mussselwhite said. “All of these will allow us more flexibility in meeting our budget priorities.”
Musselwhite said administration staff spent a lot of hours preparing the preliminary budget to show what is included, what’s not included, and what has been requested, and is prepared to make any necessary changes to suit the Board of Aldermen’s direction.
“This is one of the most important things that we do all year, setting and prioritizing the taxpayer’s money,” Musselwhite said.
The budget will not be formally approved until Sept.7 and becomes effective Oct. 1.
