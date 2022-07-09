A Southaven woman who stabbed the Postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Hernando a year ago was sentenced this week to five years behind bars.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. on July 31, 2021 at the Post Office on West Commerce Street. Prosecutors said Tameika Scott, 36, a former postal worker, stabbed Postmaster Shannon Daly multiple times with a screwdriver following an argument over a request for time off.
Scott went to her vehicle in the back parking lot after the assault and attempted to leave, but was blocked in by postal workers until police arrived and she was taken into custody. She was charged with aggravated assault to manifest extreme indifference to life.
Daly was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto for treatment of her injuries.
The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service because Daly was serving in her official capacity as a federal employee at the time of the attack.
U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson sentenced Scott to 63 months in prison.
“Violence against federal workers in any form is unacceptable and the United States Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute those who commit violence of this nature,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.
