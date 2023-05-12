Managers and associates at the Southaven Walmart on Southcrest Parkway cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the grand re-opening of the store after a $7.2 million remodel.
Store Manager Brandon Garth said the remodel took about 14 weeks. The Southaven store has about 205,184 square feet and employs about 134 workers.
“This is an outstanding day for the City of Southaven,” Garth said. “You can just see by the feel of the store, by the layout, by the nuances, it looks phenomenal. And that’s a testament to all of the associates and the team that I have in the store.”
Customers who walk into Walmart will notice a whole new front end layout, new pharmacy which has been moved to the front end, vision center, and a larger online grocery pickup area which has been expanded from 1,500 square feet to 5,000 square feet.
“Instead of 300 orders a day, we can supply up to 800 customers,” Garth said. “That’s really the way of the future, going to that digital growth.”
Garth also touted a new “2.0” layout in their apparel area.
“It feels like you are walking into a shopping mall,” Garth said.
Debbie King, executive director of the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, spoke on behalf of Mayor Darren Musselwhite, who could not be at the ribbon cutting because he was attending his son’s graduation, and praised Walmart for the great relationship they have with both the City and Chamber of Commerce.
“He said he is so proud of this store,” King said. “He knows how busy this store is.”
King said Walmart is an integral part of the Southaven community and thanked all of the workers for their dedication to making it a great place to shop.
“ We appreciate this Walmart,” King said. “We have celebrated with you. We have cried with you. And we appreciate every one of you and the job that you do. Anytime you come in you are greeted with a smile. You are helped. We are proud to support you in any way we can.”
Garth gave a special recognition to Southaven Police Department and thanked them for the security they provide and their constant presence to make shoppers feel safe.
“I have so many associates and so many customers talk about the safety and how we feel so safe in this store,” Garth said. “Y’all can feel the presence of Southaven Police Department. Anytime we have called, they are here. Anytime we need them, they are here. Customers appreciate that and love that. We are on the interstate, but I will tell you what, the police department has done a phenomenal job.”
Garth presented Chief Macon Moore with a donation check for $2,000.
Chief Moore congratulated the team on the remodel and grand reopening, and thanked them for their more than 20 year partnership with SHPD.
“We hold one of my favorite events here every year - Shop With A Cop,” Moore said. “We have always had a good partnership.”
The remodel also includes a new mural as you enter the store with scenes of the Mississippi River, the Blues, both local high schools, and two white doves to commemorate the lives of two store employees who were killed in a shooting by a disgruntled employee on July 20, 2019. Martez Abram fatally shot store manager Anthony Brown and co-worker Brandon Gales, and wounded a responding Southaven police officer. He was subsequently found guilty of two counts of capital murder by a jury in Dec. 2022 and sentenced to death for the two capital murders and life for the attempted murder of the police officer.
Garth said it is important to recognize the slain Walmart workers and to appreciate the past. They plan to add an outside memorial to the two employees as well.
“We wanted a Mississippi River theme and the blues Theme,” Garth said. “We have DeSoto Central and Southaven High School. But if you look at the top, right above everything that is going on in DeSoto County, we have two doves. Those doves are going to represent them … so they can alway have their footprint in the store and they will always be with us, even if just in spirit.”
The store also recognized several employees with more than 30 years of service at Walmart.
