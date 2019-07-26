Police in Southaven are trying to locate two people involved in an argument at a Waffle House restaurant that ended with a window being shattered.
Officers were called to the Waffle House at 8939 Hamilton Road near Stateline about 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. Officers found a window at the restaurant had been shot out when they arrived.
In talking to witnesses, the police determined two people were involved in a disturbance inside the restaurant and one the subjects involved then left. That was followed by a single shot into the window.
Police are now looking for two vehicles that witnesses said were involved in the altercation. They have been identified as a black Escalade and a white Dodge Challenger.
As the Police Department continues to investigate the incident the public is asked to call with any information they may have about it. DeSoto County Crime Stoppers will also receive any tips about the case at 662-429-8477.
The particular Waffle House where the Friday morning shooting took place was also the site of another shooting in May where a victim was shot in the leg. That incident was also caused by an argument and resulted in the arrest of Jimtarius Hampton, age 23 of Memphis.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
