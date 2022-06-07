Southaven has decided against hiring a third party to repair its street lights and will stick with Energy.
The Board of Aldermen rejected a proposal by PathLight to take over maintenance of the city’s street lights. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said swapping the service would only save the city 10 percent - or about about $100,000 a year - on its lighting costs and he wasn’t comfortable recommending the city change at this time.
“To me, my gut feeling is there is not enough of a track record,” Musselwhite said. “I don’t want to put Southaven in an experimental type situation.”
Musselwhite said he was attracted to the idea at first as a better way to get the city’s street lights repaired faster. Currently, the city rents the light poles and fixtures and Energy provides the maintenance service.
If the city swaps to a third party service provider, the city would own the poles and equipment. Energy would only provide the power. PathLight would be responsible for replacing all of the light fixtures with LED lighting and providing the maintenance on the lighting.
“If we did this it would be a monumental change,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said he looked at the proposal in depth and discussed it with the city’s public works director Bradley Wallace and planning director Whitney Choat-Cook, who both agreed that there were too many unanswered questions to make the swap.
“One of the things I told PathLight when they first approached me two or three years ago is that the city of Southaven is too big to be an experiment,” Musselwhite said. “If you can show me crystal clear that this is going to be good for our citizens and reduce the turnaround time of our street lights being out and reduce our costs significantly, that’s something I can go back before this board and advocate to change. We all talked it over and we don’t have a comfort level to recommend that we do this at this time. There’s not enough savings for the unknowns.”
Musselwhite added that the city hired a third party about 12 years ago who promised significant savings on their energy bill that didn’t work out.
“It has just been an absolute joke in the buildings that it has been in,” Musselwhite said. “This just feels so much like that.”
He also noted that Energy has been a lot more responsive in their turnaround time in making street light repairs since their last meeting, and that the company’s phone app which allows residents to report street light outages directly to Entergy has helped.
“There have been some personnel changes since then and we feel like we have had better results and that the turnaround times have been shortened and that Energy has stepped up to the plate so to speak,” Musselwhite said.
Alderman-at-Large George Payne agreed that Entergy’s reporting app is very useful.
“I’ve noticed a lot more lights are working,” Payne said. “And their app, you can go to the map and click on the light that is out. It’s actually kind of cool.”
Ward 2 Alderman Charlie Hoots said he had high hopes that PathLight would be able to do the job and save the city money.
“I’m disappointed it didn’t come out better,” Hoots said. “I still have a light out over in Brookhaven (Drive) that has been out for three months. They even put red tape around it and it is still out.”
Musselwhite said he may look at the issue again in the future when more information is available about other cities who have used PathLight’s services, but asked the board to reject the proposal.
“We just can’t,” Musselwhite said. “There is too much money and service on the line. Street lights are too important. I just don’t feel comfortable doing that.”
Maybe the city should hire a third party to clean out and main storm drain grates. Going on 12 years with a drain grate that is too small and installed improperly. Half of Cariage Hills washes into it collecting debris along the way. Pictures sent to the City engineer with just the top of my mailbox out of the water you guessed it....NO RESPONSE. If the city can't do a proper job hire a company that can.
