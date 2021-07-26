Southaven will join with DeSoto County to share in the cost for a new set of aerial maps.
The County is considering spending $45,000 for a flyover that will generate new aerial images.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city has participated in the cost sharing agreement in the past, the last time being 2019, and added that with all of the growth in the county, the maps get outdated very quickly.
DeSoto County has added 2,700 new parcels and has issued about 3,100 new residential permits since the last maps.
“The county is recommending we go ahead and do it again this year in the upcoming budget year,” Musselwhite said.
The maps are used for property assessment, public safety, public works, transportation, utilities and urban planning purposes.
“(Planning Director) Whitney (Choat-Cook) uses it frequently,” Musselwhite said. “It is used constantly.”
The cost for the mapping is based on population and includes the unincorporated parts of the county. DeSoto County is about 497 square miles - 151 of that is unincorporated.
Musselwhite said Southaven’s share will be $13,615.
“I think that is fair,” Musselwhite said. “They pro-rate it by your population.”
DeSoto County District Two Supervisor and Board Chairman Mark Gardner said the data is used heavily by the county and all of the cities.
“I’m a big proponent of mapping,” Gardner said. “I use it every day for both of my jobs. My day job is a real estate broker, but I always have a constituent calling about a ditch, or about a road, or property lines, right of way, or flood planes. And I will just pull up the aerial imagery.”
Gardner said the Corps of Engineers used the maps recently to compile data for a flood study.
DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority and DeSoto County Emergency Communications District have also agreed to contribute $2,500 each for the mapping.
