After years of struggling to get high employee health care insurance costs under control, Southaven received some good news that could save the city over $400,000 when it renews its policy.
In his report to the Board of Aldermen, Mayor Darren Musselwhite said he was able to negotiate a 15 percent cost reduction with the city’s current insurance carrier thanks to better loss ratios.
“I haven’t put pencil to paper to today’s numbers, but it is ballpark in the amount of $400,000 for the city,” Musselwhite said. “That’s a big deal for the city.”
Musselwhite said group insurance costs have been one of the city’s biggest challenges over the years. Southaven has had severe loss ratios in the past which has affected its ability to get better rates in the marketplace.
In the health insurance industry, carriers can only make a profit on a policy if the loss ratio is 80 percent or lower. Musselwhite said the city has had some bad loss ratios and provided the board with a snapshot of the past five years. The city’s loss ratio was 97.8 in 2017, 130.1 in 2018, and 170.3 in 2019.
Southaven pays 100 percent of the cost for its employees health care, but employees pay the cost for dependent care. Musselwhite said having a high loss ratio increases those costs and affects employee’s total household income, as well as the city’s ability to recruit quality employees because of the cost of healthcare.
“We have has some bad loss ratios in the past,” Musselwhite said. “That is a difficult challenge we are facing.”
The good news, is that because of changes made to dependent care coverage, the city’s loss ratio is down the past two years. Musselwhite said the city changed its policy to require employee spouses to obtain coverage through their own employers if they qualify, and not on the city’s.
Musselwhite that change helped minimize the city’s risk and lowered its loss ratio significantly. The loss ratio in 2020 was 56.42. And so far through the first nine months of 2021, the city’s loss ratio is 39.7.
“We have had some good results,” Musselwhite said. “And that has put us in a different situation.”
Musselwhite said given the improved numbers, the city was in a stronger bargaining position to renew its policy with its current carrier or to shop around for new rates.
“We know that we can expect with our loss ratio numbers, to not have an increase,” Musselwhite said. “We know it is possible to have a small decrease if we go and shop and get all the quotes.”
Musselwhite said the 15 percent reduction that the carrier agreed to is a significant savings for the city.
“It is such a big deal for us,” Musselwhite said. “It will help dependent care coverage, as well as the taxpayers and the amount of money we are paying for employee’s coverage.”
