Apartments and businesses with more than two trash containers in Southaven will soon be required to have a dumpster.
The Board of Alderman approved an ordinance revision that will require dwellings with more than three tenants or businesses with more than two garbage carts to rent a commercial dumpster and have it hauled off starting January 1.
Public Works Director Bradley Wallace said his department is seeing more and more overflowing garbage carts at businesses and apartments that the city picks up and that it is time to make those customers generating excess trash to pay for a dumpster.
“Over the years and more recently, we have begun to see more and more of an issue with multiple carts, and they are crammed full every week and overflowing stuff on the street,” Wallace said.
Southaven contracts for residential garbage pick-up service, but has about 134 residences - some of which are elderly or those with disabilities - and 163 businesses that it still collects trash from. The city charges $12 a month for trash pickup service for one cart and $8 for any additional cart.
“This is just for the existing customers that we have right now on our list,” Wallace said. “These are ones that have been there a long time. It’s just a historic carry-over.”
Wallace said the change will affect some strip centers with multiple businesses, churches, veterinary clinics, and apartments who have more than two carts.
“We will be able to take it on a case-by-case or if their is a hardship and they can’t do it,” Wallace said. “But we want to keep the number of carts to two for businesses of what we do for in-house city pick up, and ask the other properties to get a dumpster on their site.”
The cost for commercial dumpster service ranges from $70 a month to $300 or more depending on the size of the dumpster.
“It is definitely less expensive to do it with us,” Wallace said.
Ward 6 Alderman Raymond Flores asked whether those businesses who currently use the city for trash pick up will now be required to build an enclosed brick area for a dumpster.
Planning and Development Director Whitney Choat-Cook said they will be required to be in compliance with city code.
“We would have to have them come in to compliance,” she said. “That’s why we would give them time to price it and build it and get it on-site.”
Flores said he is in favor of the change, but asked how long the city will give customers to hire a commercial dumpster service.
“I don’t mind the ordinance,” Flores said. “I just want to know how long are we going to give them?”
Wallace suggested three to six months.
“I wouldn’t think it would need to be more than six months,” Wallace said. “I think three months minimum is reasonable.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the change would be consistent with what they currently require other businesses to do.
“We recognize the problem,” Musselwhite said. “When you have that many people using the carts, it’s time for a dumpster. And then you have trash blowing all over the city. So we are just trying to make it consistent.”
Wallace said the city will send out notices to the affected customers about the policy change.
“We will come and collect the carts if they need to have a dumpster that is in place by then,” Wallace said. “If there is a hardship we can assess, then we will try and be as understanding and accommodating and be reasonable.”
